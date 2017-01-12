Driver crashes into Cedar Rapids home after medical issue - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Driver crashes into Cedar Rapids home after medical issue

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A car crashes into a mobile home after the driver goes off the road and through a field.  It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 5600 block of Decatur St. SW Cedar Rapids.

Police say the 66-year-old driver suffered a medical issue, causing him to pass out.  He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.  The woman inside the home was not hurt.

