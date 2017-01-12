Iowa preparing for looming teacher shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa education officials expect the state to face a teacher shortage, and leaders are preparing to address the issue.

The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2jbuvVc ) reports that Iowa universities are graduating 400 fewer teachers, counselors and administrators annually than in 2013.

The Iowa Department of Education says about 2,100 graduates are earning education degrees a year.

Education leaders are hosting round-table discussions and increasing recruiting efforts, especially for jobs in special-education. The looming problem is also compounded by the number of teachers nearing retirement.

Some education officials are increasing incentives to lure applicants. Des Moines Public Schools is offering a $3,000 signing bonus to special education teachers.

Anne Sullivan, chief of human resources in Des Moines schools, says another incentive for teachers beginning their careers is a free master's program.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.