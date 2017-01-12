Iowa preparing for looming teacher shortage - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa preparing for looming teacher shortage

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa education officials expect the state to face a teacher shortage, and leaders are preparing to address the issue.

The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2jbuvVc ) reports that Iowa universities are graduating 400 fewer teachers, counselors and administrators annually than in 2013.

The Iowa Department of Education says about 2,100 graduates are earning education degrees a year.

Education leaders are hosting round-table discussions and increasing recruiting efforts, especially for jobs in special-education. The looming problem is also compounded by the number of teachers nearing retirement.

Some education officials are increasing incentives to lure applicants. Des Moines Public Schools is offering a $3,000 signing bonus to special education teachers.

Anne Sullivan, chief of human resources in Des Moines schools, says another incentive for teachers beginning their careers is a free master's program.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.