DEVELOPING STORY: New statewide exams on hold in Iowa

The plan to shift to a new, revamped way of testing students in Iowa is being put on hold.

Governor Branstad's office has asked the Department of Education to freeze the move to Smarter Balanced exams for now.

The exams are aligned with the Iowa Core and schools were planning to make the shift in the spring of 2018.

"The governor's office understands some legislators have concerns about the selection process for the statewide math and reading test," said Ben Hammes, a spokesperson for the governor.

Lawmakers will now talk about those assessment options this session.

The Department of Education says all of the professional learning resources and materials for Smarter Balanced will be held for now.

"It is certainly frustrating to us as we have begun to train for implementation of the Smarter Balanced. We believe that the Smarter Balanced assessment is a step in the right direction because of the rigor and alignment to the Iowa Core," said Janesville Superintendent BJ Meaney.

Governor Branstad's office says they're recommending $6.1 million be spent statewide on math, reading and science assessments in fiscal year 2019.