Locks and dams, flood protection among Iowa's priorities for Trump administration

As President-Elect Donald Trump prepares to take the Oath of Office, the transition team is preparing priorities for Trump's administration.

The transition team is looking at infrastructure projects and asked states to submit their list of priorities.

Iowa submitted its top five projects. Three of them are in eastern Iowa.

Upper Mississippi River Locks and Dams Modernization Lewis & Clark Regional Water System Cedar Rapids Flood Mitigation Project Interstate-80/Interstate-380 Systems Interchange Des Moines International Airport Terminal Modernization

"Use of the Upper Mississippi is increasing due to regional, national, and international trends," said Doug Hoelscher, Director, State-Federal Relations, Office of the Governor and Stu Anderson, Planning Division Director, Iowa Department of Transportation, in their document submitted to the team.

Looking at Cedar Rapids flood protection, the federal government has yet to authorize money for the project. The majority of this project has already been engineered and designed.

When it comes to the 80/380 interchange, the two call the current interchange a "significant bottleneck." They also call the current design outdated.

