Locks and dams, flood protection among Iowa's priorities for Tru - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Locks and dams, flood protection among Iowa's priorities for Trump administration

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect
(KWWL) -

As President-Elect Donald Trump prepares to take the Oath of Office, the transition team is preparing priorities for Trump's administration.

The transition team is looking at infrastructure projects and asked states to submit their list of priorities.

Iowa submitted its top five projects. Three of them are in eastern Iowa.

  1. Upper Mississippi River Locks and Dams Modernization
  2. Lewis & Clark Regional Water System
  3. Cedar Rapids Flood Mitigation Project
  4. Interstate-80/Interstate-380 Systems Interchange
  5. Des Moines International Airport Terminal Modernization

"Use of the Upper Mississippi is increasing due to regional, national, and international trends," said Doug Hoelscher, Director, State-Federal Relations, Office of the Governor and Stu Anderson, Planning Division Director, Iowa Department of Transportation, in their document submitted to the team. 

Looking at Cedar Rapids flood protection, the federal government has yet to authorize money for the project. The majority of this project has already been engineered and designed.

When it comes to the 80/380 interchange, the two call the current interchange a "significant bottleneck." They also call the current design outdated.

Read the request below.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.