NEW DETAILS: Sumner shooting victim identified, released from hospital

SUMNER (KWWL) -

The Bremer County Sheriff says John Eimers, who was shot at his home on Friday night, has been released from the hospital.

Sheriff Dan Pickett says Steven Anthony showed up and asked to speak to Eimers after 10 p.m.

The sheriff says Anthony then shot Eimers at close range. Eimers was able to fire back, killing Anthony, who was from Davenport.

Eimers was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in Iowa City and has since been released.

The sheriff is asking anyone with information that could be connected to the investigation to call 319-352-5400, option 3.

So far, investigators have not said if Anthony knew Eimers.

Investigators from Bremer County and Chickasaw County were also seen at a home in Fredericksburg yesterday.

The woman who lives in that home is Mindy Jo Riley who was convicted of stealing from John and Megan Eimers last year.

