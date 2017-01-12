WATCH: Drone video captures it flying into the Space Needle - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Drone video captures it flying into the Space Needle

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Drone video shows the moments it flew right into the famous Space Needle in Seattle.

Technicians were preparing for the annual New Year's Eve fireworks display, when the drone slammed right into the monument.

The drone suffered some damage, but no one was injured.

