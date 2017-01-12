WATCH: Distracted driver survives crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Distracted driver survives crash

TAMPA, Fla. (KWWL) -

Defensive driving is hard to do when you're distracted.

New video inside a truck shows a man on his cell phone when a car pulls out in front of him.

The driver hit the brakes and lost control before going over a guard rail and crashing.

Investigators say they cannot believe the man survived. They're still looking for the other driver that swerved in front of the semi.

