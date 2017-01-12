Dog saves man stuck in snow for 20 hours

A man's dog is being credited with saving his life.

The man slipped and fell in the snow in Michigan.

Authorities say he laid there for the next 20 hours. He couldn't move.

Doctors say his dog was by his side the entire time.

When he lost his voice from screaming for help, his dog kept barking.

Neighbors later found him and the two were taken to the hospital.

"I don't think he would be living unless the dog were there. The dog kept him warm. The dog kept his extremities warm. He didn't have any frostbite and it was 24 degrees that night," said Dr. Chaim Colen.

Doctors say he's made good progress and is on the road to recovery thanks to his furry friend.