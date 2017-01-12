Taco Bell to start selling taco with fried chicken shell - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Taco Bell to start selling taco with fried chicken shell

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Taco Bell is adding a new item to its menu.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa features a fried chicken taco shell.

After two years of successfully testing the product in select markets, the fast food chain will launch it nationwide January 26.

