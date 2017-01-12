Anonymous donor gives 93 million dollars to ISU - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Anonymous donor gives 93 million dollars to ISU

AMES -

One area college gets a big donation.

Iowa State President Steven Leath says someone donated $93 million dollars to the school. He says the gift is one of the largest in school history.

The hefty sum will be used as an endowment for the College of Liberal Arts, which could also open up internships and study abroad programs,  according to     school officials.

President Leath says he believes every student at Iowa State will be impacted by the gift.

Iowa State officials said the gift is being made anonymously.

