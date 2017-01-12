Iowa mom arrested after her child dies while allegedly left alon - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa mom arrested after her child dies while allegedly left alone on a changing table

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

An Iowa mom is arrested after her child dies while allegedly left alone on a changing table.

Court records say 26-year-old Laci Taylor, of Des Moines, left the room --and the child rolled over --getting her neck caught on the ledge of the changing table.

Police say then she was left alone for at least 15 minutes with her airway cut off. Taylor faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.