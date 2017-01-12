Iowa lawmakers looking at stricter texting and driving laws - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa lawmakers looking at stricter texting and driving laws

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Possible changes for Iowa drivers. 

The new legislative session started this week.

Iowa lawmakers already introduced a bill that could lead to tougher texting and driving laws. 

Right now, texting and driving in Iowa is considered a "secondary offense."

You have to break another law first, like speeding, in order to be ticketed for texting. 

But this week, a new bill was introduced that would make texting and driving a "primary offense." 

That means if an officer sees you texting, he can pull you over. 

The Iowa State Patrol says right now texting and driving is a major concern, and it seems to be on the rise each year.

They say Iowa is one of only 5 states where texting and driving is not a "primary offense."

Last year, state patrol only handed out 157 tickets for texting and driving.

The year before that- 83.

