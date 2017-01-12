Iowa lawmakers looking at stricter texting and driving laws

Possible changes for Iowa drivers.

The new legislative session started this week.

Iowa lawmakers already introduced a bill that could lead to tougher texting and driving laws.

Right now, texting and driving in Iowa is considered a "secondary offense."

You have to break another law first, like speeding, in order to be ticketed for texting.

But this week, a new bill was introduced that would make texting and driving a "primary offense."

That means if an officer sees you texting, he can pull you over.

The Iowa State Patrol says right now texting and driving is a major concern, and it seems to be on the rise each year.

They say Iowa is one of only 5 states where texting and driving is not a "primary offense."

Last year, state patrol only handed out 157 tickets for texting and driving.

The year before that- 83.