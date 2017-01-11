UNI loses 7th straight, 72-61 to Bradley - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI loses 7th straight, 72-61 to Bradley

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Bradley University Braves posted a 72-61 win over the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team at Carver Arena.

The Braves move to 8-10 overall and 3-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play, while UNI will fall to 5-11 overall and 0-5 in league action.

Bradley scored the first seven points of the game, but UNI would respond and knot the game at 20-20 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Klint Carlson with 7:48 left in the half. The Braves would answer with a 10-2 run and would close the half on a 22-7 spurt. The Braves led 42-27 at the break.

UNI came out and trimmed the Bradley lead to 50-44 with 10:44 left in the game, only to see the Braves's Luuk van Bree hit a pair of three-pointers to push the advantage back to double-figures at 56-44.

UNI was led in scoring by redshirt freshman Spencer Haldeman with 16 points.

UNI will return home for a Sunday matchup with the Drake Bulldogs. Tip is set for 3 p.m. in the McLeod Center.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Black Hawks rally for 4-3 overtime win in game one

    Black Hawks rally for 4-3 overtime win in game one

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:59:25 GMT

    The Waterloo Black Hawks erased a 3-1 deficit, rallying for 4-3 win over Fargo in game one of the Western Conference semifinals. Bailey Conger scored the game winner on a wrap-around goal approximately five minutes in to the extra session.

    More >>

    The Waterloo Black Hawks erased a 3-1 deficit, rallying for 4-3 win over Fargo in game one of the Western Conference semifinals. Bailey Conger scored the game winner on a wrap-around goal approximately five minutes in to the extra session.

    More >>

  • Fighting Saints top Muskegon 4-3 in overtime

    Fighting Saints top Muskegon 4-3 in overtime

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:57:57 GMT

    Colin Theisen scored on a one-timer 15 minutes in to overtime as the Dubuque Fighting Saints topped Muskegon 4-3 in overtime of game one of the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

    More >>

    Colin Theisen scored on a one-timer 15 minutes in to overtime as the Dubuque Fighting Saints topped Muskegon 4-3 in overtime of game one of the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

    More >>

  • Waterloo native Petersen named to team USA

    Waterloo native Petersen named to team USA

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-04-14 22:46:58 GMT

    USA hockey named former Waterloo Black Hawk goaltender Cal Petersen as one of the first 15 players on Team USA's roster for the IIHF World Championships in France and German. The 22-year old Waterloo native spent this last season at Notre Dame, helping the Irish reach the Frozen Four in his junior season.

    More >>

    USA hockey named former Waterloo Black Hawk goaltender Cal Petersen as one of the first 15 players on Team USA's roster for the IIHF World Championships in France and German. The 22-year old Waterloo native spent this last season at Notre Dame, helping the Irish reach the Frozen Four in his junior season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.