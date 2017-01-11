UNI loses 7th straight, 72-61 to Bradley

The Bradley University Braves posted a 72-61 win over the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team at Carver Arena.



The Braves move to 8-10 overall and 3-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play, while UNI will fall to 5-11 overall and 0-5 in league action.



Bradley scored the first seven points of the game, but UNI would respond and knot the game at 20-20 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Klint Carlson with 7:48 left in the half. The Braves would answer with a 10-2 run and would close the half on a 22-7 spurt. The Braves led 42-27 at the break.



UNI came out and trimmed the Bradley lead to 50-44 with 10:44 left in the game, only to see the Braves's Luuk van Bree hit a pair of three-pointers to push the advantage back to double-figures at 56-44.



UNI was led in scoring by redshirt freshman Spencer Haldeman with 16 points.



UNI will return home for a Sunday matchup with the Drake Bulldogs. Tip is set for 3 p.m. in the McLeod Center.