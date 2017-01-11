Morris 30 points leads ISU by Oklahoma State

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

All-American guard Monte Morris score a game high 30 points as the Iowa State Cyclones overcame the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 Conference game in Stillwater.

Morris who finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, hit back to back three pointer in the second half to give the Cyclones the lead for good at 73-69.

Morris led five Cyclones in double figures tonight as Iowa State improved to 3-1 in the Big 12 and 11-4 overall.