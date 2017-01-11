ESPN and sources: Chargers moving to Los Angeles - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

ESPN and sources: Chargers moving to Los Angeles

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
LOS ANGELES (KWWL) -

The San Diego Chargers will be moving to Los Angeles, according to ESPN and other sources.  A official announcement could come Thursday. 

They will join the Rams, who just relocated back to Los Angeles for this past season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.