Dinosaur sparks unique partnership between Decorah brewery and Chicago museum

Fans of Toppling Goliath Brewery are very familiar with the T-Rex roaring behind the Pseudo Sue and King Sue beers they sell.

It's a legal trademark they own, but they're not alone in holding one on a T-Rex named Sue.

The Field Museum in Chicago also has a trademark on their Dino named Sue, the most complete T-Rex fossil in the world.

When it became known, lawyers for both sides started talking.

And that didn't sit well with Toppling Co-Owner Clark Lewey.

"And we said, you know what, before all of our lawyers talk, maybe we should talk," he said.

Turns out, that talk was incredibly productive.

"So it didn't take long where we realized instead of litigation, we could have a relationship that evolved around a partnership and creativity, which is an exciting part of our mission, and history," Lewey said.

That partnership now means a chance for Toppling Goliath to expand their brand and that Pseudo Sue will be sold at the Field Museum in Chicago, starting later this month.

"To have us as in Iowa brewer, and a big supporter, not only work with them, but have our beer served there, it's almost like a pinch me, this is a dream situation."

Toppling Goliath isn't the only thing the Field Museum discovered this year, Lewey said.

They also found some additional bones for Sue, he said.

"It's a perfect fit."

The original agreement has the beer being sold for the next five years, but Lewey says the hope it lasts forever.

In addition to selling their beer in the museum, Pseudo Sue bottles will now feature the Field Museum logo.

Their brew team will also be traveling to the museum later this month to work with the museum staff on a new beer that will be made and eventually sold at the museum. Lewey says it will be their forever beer.