Man accused in Boston hospital hacking ends 100-day hunger strik - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man accused in Boston hospital hacking ends 100-day hunger strike

Posted: Updated:
BOSTON (AP) -

A man awaiting trial in the 2014 hacking of a Boston hospital's computer network says he's ending a hunger strike after 100 days.

Martin Gottesfeld acknowledges he attacked the Boston Children's Hospital network. He was waging a hunger strike from prison to bring attention to the treatment of troubled youths by medical institutions and by prosecutors he considers overzealous.

In a statement read by his wife outside court Wednesday the 32-year-old Gottesfeld said he'll "continue to fight and defend those who cannot defend themselves."

Gottesfeld previously said he orchestrated the hospital computer attack to protest the treatment of Justina Pelletier, a Connecticut teenager at the center of a custody dispute based on conflicting medical diagnoses.

Justina was transferred to a medical facility but later was returned to her parents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.