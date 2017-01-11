Handgun, ammunition found in police shooting suspect's truck - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities found a loaded handgun and 151 rounds of handgun and rifle ammunition inside the pickup of a man accused of killing two Des Moines-area police officers.

Court documents filed last week say investigators also found more than 600 rounds of rifle and handgun ammunition at the home of Scott Greene. He's pleaded not guilty to two murder charges in the Nov. 2 slayings of Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Sgt. Anthony Beminio.

The truck, a high-powered rifle and other evidence were found near where Greene turned himself in.

Des Moines Police Department spokesman Paul Parizek says the amount of ammunition found wasn't necessarily "alarming." He says police are troubled by what Greene did, but not so much by his possessions.

