Rare black rhino born last year gets name

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A rare black rhinoceros born last year at a Des Moines zoo now has a name.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2idBs8V ) that "Tumani" was revealed Wednesday as the new name of Blank Park Zoo's rhino calf born in October.

The name means "hopeful" in Swahili. It was picked by voters from among four other Swahili names. To vote, anyone who gave $50 or more between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31 to the nonprofit zoo had the opportunity to suggest a name.

Kevin Drees with the zoo says about 200 names were submitted before officials cut the list down to just five names.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.