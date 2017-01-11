Coralville apartment building damaged in fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Coralville apartment building damaged in fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CORALVILLE (KWWL) -

A fire damages an apartment building, temporarily forcing people from their homes.  It happened at 31 Redtail Drive in Coralville.

Fire damage was contained to the second floor hallway, but there is some smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the building.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.