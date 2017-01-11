Obama the groomsman

He's been president for the past eight years, but this past weekend, Obama took on a new responsibility.

The Commander in Chief flew to Jacksonville, Florida Saturday to act as groomsman in the marriage of one of his top aides.

Marvin Nicholson wed Helen Pajcic.

Nicholson is the White House Trip Director as well as the president't personal aide and Obama's frequent golf partner.

First Lady Michelle did not attend the weekend ceremony, however Secretary of State John Kerry officiated the wedding.