Baby born to 1st U.S. woman diagnosed with Zika - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Baby born to 1st U.S. woman diagnosed with Zika

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
A woman, diagnosed with Zika virus last July in Florida, has given birth.
The baby was born at full term, with a normal head size and no other visible birth defects.
Zika virus is known to cause severe defects, including microcephaly - a smaller head.
The mother was diagnosed when she was 10 weeks pregnant; she had a rash, fever, sore throat and joint pain. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.