Where was Sasha?

If you watched President Obama's farewell speech last night, you probably noticed one member of the first family conspicuously absent.

According to the White House, 15-year-old Sasha didn't make the trip to Chicago because she had an exam at school Wednesday morning. 

Her absences had the internet buzzing with theories about her whereabouts. 

One post suggested Sasha was on an elite anti-terrorism mission while another said she was looking for president-elect Trump's tax returns. 

