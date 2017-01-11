Cedar Rapids Police Substation moving to smaller location

Cedar Rapids Police are moving their Substation to a new location.

The Community Corrections Center will be moving from 1501 1st Avenue SE to 1233 1st Avenue SE, Suite F.

The move should be done by March 1st. They say the space they're in currently is too big, and they're moving, in part, to downsize.

Police say the move should save between $35,000-60,000 each year.