Cedar Rapids Police Substation moving to smaller location - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Police Substation moving to smaller location

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -
Cedar Rapids Police are moving their Substation to a new location. 
The Community Corrections Center will be moving from 1501 1st Avenue SE to 1233 1st Avenue SE, Suite F.
The move should be done by March 1st. They say the space they're in currently is too big, and they're moving, in part, to downsize.
Police say the move should save between $35,000-60,000 each year.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.