Victim's daughter: Roof should not die

The daughter of a woman killed during a massacre at a Charleston church says she doesn't want the racist killer to face the death penalty.

Sharon Risher said Wednesday that 22-year-old Dylann Roof should sit in his cell and think about how he made the nine black people he killed at Emanuel AME church into martyrs.

Risher was the 21st family member to speak and the first to explicitly say he shouldn't face the death penalty. She is the daughter of Ethel Lance.

There has been plenty of anger during the sentencing hearing. One family member told Roof he should know how they feel because his mother had a heart attack in the courtroom.

Wednesday's hearing is to formally sentence Roof to death after a jury decided on the punishment the day before.