Hy-Vee and Mark Wahlberg team up to raise money for heroes

Hy-Vee partnered with actor and producer Mark Wahlberg to show the film, "Patriots Day," to local heroes as part of a fundraiser.

The fundraiser's for the company's Hy-Vee Homefront initiative. All of the money raised from the Jan. 9 fundraiser will benefit four organizations that honor heroes, including those that serve our nation’s military members, veterans and their families and those that honor our nation’s first responders.

These include the American Red Cross, Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

The movie draws from real-life accounts of the Boston Marathon bombing. It shows how first responders, the law enforcement investigative team and government officials were involved in the tragedy.

Prior to the start of the movie, Wahlberg met privately with the families of two fallen Iowa police officers, Des Moines Police Sgt. Tony Beminio and Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin. Both were ambushed and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 2.

“I had a unique opportunity to come to Des Moines to launch my nutrition products with Hy-Vee but we also lost two police officers here,” Wahlberg said in a statement. “This movie is a tribute to law enforcement and anyone dedicated to serving their community and country so we thought it was a great way to pay our respects and honor law enforcement here.”