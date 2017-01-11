Dubuque Food Co-op closing

After two and a half years, the Dubuque Food Co-op has announced it will close.

The co-op staff were notified Tuesday evening, and members, owners and shoppers were notified in an email earlier today.

“The DFC board was not alone in having a dream of a vibrant food co-op owned by and serving the people of Dubuque. Countless Dubuque citizens contributed and worked tirelessly to achieve that dream, but unfortunately the co-op was not able to succeed financially," said Andrew Mozena, DFC board president. “We are grateful for the support that our general manager, staff, member-owners, suppliers, investors and the Dubuque community have shown our cooperative in its tenure,” said Mozena.

Though disappointment in the closure of the co-op, Mozena is optimistic about the future of locally sourced foods.

“The board encourages the community to look for ways to continue to support the local food movement, both through support at year-round Farmers’ Market, along with the many restaurants featuring locally sourced products,” said Mozena.

The Dubuque Food Co-op is not alone in its struggled to remain open. Many co-ops across the country are also facing additional competition, from new entries into the national food market, to expand natural food options at conventional grocers.

Effective today, merchandise at the co-op will be 20% off and store hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily until all goods have been liquidated.