Sweater-wearing man knits his way around the world - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sweater-wearing man knits his way around the world

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

One man's talent for knitting has led to viral stardom.

Its not so much what he's knitting, but where!

This man makes sweaters of exotic locations and then posts pictures of himself wearing the sweaters at the locations.

Sam Barsky's Facebook page- Artistic Knitting of Sam Barsky- features the fantastic sweaters of famous locations, such as Stonehenge, Times Square, the Golden Gate bridge and Niagara Falls.

Barsky's creations have reportedly won awards at the Maryland State Fair and have been displayed at a Baltimore Art museum.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.