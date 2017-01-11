Sweater-wearing man knits his way around the world

One man's talent for knitting has led to viral stardom.

Its not so much what he's knitting, but where!

This man makes sweaters of exotic locations and then posts pictures of himself wearing the sweaters at the locations.

Sam Barsky's Facebook page- Artistic Knitting of Sam Barsky- features the fantastic sweaters of famous locations, such as Stonehenge, Times Square, the Golden Gate bridge and Niagara Falls.

Barsky's creations have reportedly won awards at the Maryland State Fair and have been displayed at a Baltimore Art museum.