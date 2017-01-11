Dubuque to install solar panels on fire stations - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque to install solar panels on fire stations

Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Fighting fire and going green. The City of Dubuque is planning to install solar panels on five of the city's six fire stations.

The city says using solar energy will help cut electricity costs by more than 30%.

“The Fire Department has focused, first, on energy efficiency in their facilities,” said City of Dubuque Sustainable Community Coordinator Cori Burbach, in a news release. “Installation of solar arrays is an opportunity for us to continue to reduce utility costs while also helping the community reach our goal to reduce greenhouse gases 50 percent by 2030.” 

The City Council unanimously approved a contract with Eagle Point Solar to install the solar arrays.

Installation is expected to begin later this month.

