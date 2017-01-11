$1 million TV ad praises GOP health overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A group allied with House Republican leaders says it is spending $1 million for a TV ad praising GOP efforts to replace President Barack Obama's health care overhaul with "a new path forward."

Repealing Obama's law is Republicans' major legislative initiative this year.

The American Action Network is presenting the ad nationally during a "town hall" with House Speaker Paul Ryan on CNN Thursday. It will also be broadcast this month in the districts of 10 House Republicans who won tight 2016 elections and five other senior GOP lawmakers.

The ad features soft-focus shots of happy families and never mentions President Obama's name.

The announcer says Republicans will provide "more choices and better care at lower costs" without "disrupting existing coverage."

She says, "House Republicans have a plan to get there."