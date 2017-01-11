INSPIRING STORY: Iowa toddler starts to walk after four open-heart surgeries

INSPIRING STORY: Iowa toddler starts to walk after four open-hea - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa toddler starts to walk after four open-heart surgeries

Written by Ally Crutcher
After multiple surgeries, an Iowa toddler is beginning to walk with the help of a small walker.

Two-year-old Xander lives in Webster City. Shortly after he was born, he suffered several heart defects. The toddler has had four open-heart surgeries.

There may be more surgeries in his future, but Xander is making progress by starting to walk.

