Tortoise and the Flare: Reptile starts house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tortoise and the Flare: Reptile starts house fire

Posted: Updated:
SAN ANTONIO (KWWL) -

A fire spreads from one home to the other and today, investigators are pointing the finger at a tortoise.

Firefighters say it knocked over a heat lamp inside its cage in San Antonio.

That started a fire that quickly spread to a neighbor's home.

None was hurt, including the tortoise... but the fire left a lot of damage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.