Bremer County Fair raising money for new, bigger fairgrounds

Planning ahead during the cold.

An eastern Iowa county fair board is taking steps right now to make their fairgrounds bigger and better.

The Bremer County Fair is known for their dedication to teaching the youth and for having a wide- variety of events. But they're planning for bigger and better.

They bought 40 acres of cropland along highway 3 from the city of Waverly.

They hope to eventually move their fairgrounds there by 2019.

The fair says they're moving because the lease for their current fairgrounds expires in two years, and they need more space.

Currently, they are on 17 acres of land.

They say some people have to park far away to get to their fair, and they don't have enough room for more animals and entertainment

Right now, the fair board is starting new ways to raise money, so they can start building on the new fairgrounds.

They're starting door-to-door campaigns, getting the word out and asking for donations.

They also hope to host some new fundraisers in their 4-H building.

Bremer County says they have one of the largest R-H program in Iowa. They have around 400 kids enrolled.