Former Senator escorted off flight

Written by Sara Belmont
Former New York Senator Alfonse D'Amato was escorted off a commercial flight on Monday. D'Amato was scheduled to board a Jetblue flight around 1:30 at the Fort Lauderdale airport en route back to New York.

After boarding and a six hour delay, the pilot said some passengers would have to change seats due to weight distribution problems, but not enough agreed to move, further delaying an already postponed take-off.

That was enough to agitate D'Amato who approached the pilot complaining about the flight crew.

Broward County Sheriff's deputies were called and escorted D'Amato off the flight.

As the former senator was being removed, he encouraged other passengers to walk off with him.

