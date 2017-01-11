Girl reunites with teddy bear after airport attack - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Girl reunites with teddy bear after airport attack

Posted: Updated:
FLORIDA - NBC -

After a tragic and deadly airport shooting, comes a heart warming reunion.

A ten-year-old girl lost her teddy bear in the chaos during the shooting at a Florida airport last week.

Courtney and her family were in terminal two when the shooting began.

They are all ok. But they took off running, forgetting the beloved bear in the process.

So, her mother made a plea on social media for help finding the beloved bear, and the airport found him!

A big comfort to one family. They give their condolences to others that are still suffering

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.