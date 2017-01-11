Girl reunites with teddy bear after airport attack

After a tragic and deadly airport shooting, comes a heart warming reunion.

A ten-year-old girl lost her teddy bear in the chaos during the shooting at a Florida airport last week.

Courtney and her family were in terminal two when the shooting began.

They are all ok. But they took off running, forgetting the beloved bear in the process.

So, her mother made a plea on social media for help finding the beloved bear, and the airport found him!

A big comfort to one family. They give their condolences to others that are still suffering