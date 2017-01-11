Woman cited in crash that killed West Des Moines officer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman cited in crash that killed West Des Moines officer

Posted: Updated:

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A driver has been cited for a Dallas County collision in which a West Des Moines police officer died.

Online court records say 38-year-old Jeanette Keifer, of Stuart, was cited for failing to yield. Authorities say Keifer turned her car left into the path of 47-year-old Shawn Miller on Aug. 3 on U.S. Highway 169 near Interstate 80. Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment for Keifer.

Authorities say Miller was driving back to West Des Moines on his personal motorcycle after testifying as an investigating officer at a court hearing in Adel. He'd been with the West Des Moines Police Department for 26 years.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.