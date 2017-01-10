Former UNI Volleyball player Turk takes over at Waukee - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former UNI Volleyball player Turk takes over at Waukee


Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Waukee has named Turk, a former Warrior assistant, as its head coach.

Turk, a former Northern Iowa player, will replace Steve Baas, who left after three seasons.

Turk was primarily a setter at Northern Iowa. She averaged 11.60 assists per set for the Panthers in 2012.

Waukee finished 21-19 last fall.

