Cubs to visit White House, Obama Monday: Sources

By James Neveau and Mary Ann Ahern

The Chicago Cubs were hoping to get to the Oval Office before President Barack Obama leaves on Jan. 20, and they will get their wish as they’ll be feted at the White House on Monday.

The Cubs, who won the 2016 World Series in seven games over the Cleveland Indians, were hoping to get to Washington before Obama, a Chicago resident and noted White Sox fan, left office, and they will be able to do so, sources confirmed to NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern.

The president invited the Cubs to the White House in a phone call to Joe Maddon following the team's victory, and with the club all assembled in Chicago for this weekend's Cubs Convention, arranging travel to Washington D.C. was a solution that worked out well for the team to see the president.

The Cubs will be the second Chicago team to visit the White House in Obama's time in office, joining the Blackhawks in that category. The Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups during Obama's term, meaning that they got to visit on each occasion.