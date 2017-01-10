UNI's Weekly earns MVC Honor

For the second time this season, senior Madison Weekly has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Week.



The Atkins, Iowa, native is being honored for her performances against Southern Illinois and Evansville this past weekend and for her continued high standing in academics.

With her 36 combined points against the Salukis and the Purple Aces, Weekly became just the fourth player in UNI history to surpass the 1,500 career-point mark. She started the weekend with a season-high 24 points in UNI’s win over Southern Illinois, shooting 8-for-16 from the field and 4-for-9 from the arc.

She added four assists and three rebounds against the Salukis, ranking third in the league in dimes. Against the Purple Aces, Weekly contributed 12 points to keep her double-digit scoring streak alive. She has scored in double figures in all 15 games this season, knocking in two more three-pointers against Evansville along with shooting 80-percent from the charity stripe.