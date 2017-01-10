Van vandalized with anti-Trump message

Anti-Trump vandalism is found in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night.

The owner says it was spray painted with the word Trump, while he was sitting in his driveway Monday night.

The van had Trump stickers on it, and the owner believes this is why he was targeted.

"It's not like I was at a political rally you know trying to get people to think my way, we have an inauguration in what ten, fifteen days? You know I was pretty excited my guy is getting inaugurated, I think he will do a good job for all Americans, but we spent half an hour on that, we are gonna spend another half hour later," says Brett Mason, van owner.

Mason spent some time cleaning the back of his van with paint thinner while braving the cold.