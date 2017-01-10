Michaels recalls rock salt lamps

Thousands of rock salt lamps sold at Michaels are under recall due to shock and fire hazards.

The recall involves about 80,000 rock salt lamps sold under the Lumiere brand.

They're pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket.

The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite.

No injuries have been reported.

Michaels stores sold the lamps from July 2016 through November 2016 for $15 to $20.

The store says you should stop using them and return it to any Michaels store for a full refund.