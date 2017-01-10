Dubuque schools dismiss early due to weather conditions

Schools in Dubuque dismissing two hours early Tuesday because of the weather.

"Well, we got out early. Two hours early because of the severe weather I guess. Icy roads maybe," said Elizabeth Wiskus, parent with kids in the district.

Nonstop rain during the morning creating icy roads and sidewalks throughout the Tri-State area, making it difficult to get around -- too slippery for school buses to get to certain areas. With a larger district like Dubuque that buses around 4,000 students, making a decision like this is a big one.

"It's a very difficult decision. We base it one any number of factors. We have road checkers who are out driving roads in some of are more treacherous areas of the district. We monitor weather forecasts, multiple weather forecasts very closely," said Michael Cyze, Director of School and Community Relations.

However, parents say this precaution is a good thing.

"I'm thinking the district for taking everything into consideration and making sure all the kids are safe, especially all the ones that have to walk home in this weather. I know we had a lot of kids in our class worrying about making sure that their parents knew that they were getting out early and if they were gonna be able to get home without being super wet and how slick the sidewalks and stuff have been," Wiskus added.

Timing plays a big part in deciding when to dismiss schools because of inclement weather. If there's going to be a morning delay, the Dubuque district makes the decision by 5:15 in the morning. If it's in the afternoon, the decision is made by 10 in the morning.

Dubuque schools have also cancelled all activities such as middle school practices and sports games Tuesday night.