Police: Driver left boy on school bus while grocery shopping

Police in Philadelphia say a school bus driver is facing charges for leaving a 7-year-old boy on a running bus while he went grocery shopping.
   WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2jAdKUt ) that 28-year-old Jamar Henry picked up the boy Monday afternoon from a Christian school in West Philadelphia.
   Henry then stopped at a ShopRite supermarket, where police say he told the child to stay on the bus while he went inside.
   A passer-by noticed the child alone and called police.
   While officers were talking to the child, Henry ran out of the store, telling police he had a bathroom emergency.
   Police say store video doesn't back up his claim.
   Henry is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. No attorney information is available.
   The boy was returned to his parents.
