New Poll: Americans say Trump should ditch Twitter

In the latest Quinnipiac University Poll, more Americans believe President-elect Donald Trump should shut down his Twitter account.

In all, 64 percent of those surveyed said he should get rid of it, to just 32 percent who said he should keep it.

Among Republicans, 49 percent said he should keep it against 45 percent who said he should get rid of it.

Young voters, and every other political party strongly said it's time for Trump's Twitter to go.



From January 5 - 9, Quinnipiac University surveyed 899 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points. Live interviewers call landlines and cell phones.



