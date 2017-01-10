WARNING: High nitrite levels in Aplington water - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WARNING: High nitrite levels in Aplington water

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
APLINGTON (KWWL) -

The City of Aplington is warning residents of a high nitrite problem in the water.

The level of nitrites tested slightly above normal in the city's water system.

Nitrite can effect infants and pregnant mothers. 

Woman who are pregnant or babies under the age of six months should drink only bottled water for the next several days. This is not a boil order.

The high nitrite only effects infants or pregnant women if ingested, contact with the skin such as bathing or washing hands is safe.

The City of Aplington will notify residents as soon as the levels have normalized.

