Iowa State extends A-D Pollard's contract

Iowa State University announced today that it has extended the contract of Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard through 2024.

Pollard has served as the Director of Athletics since 2005 and is the third longest tenured Director of Athletics in the Big 12 Conference.

At the conclusion of this extension, Pollard will have been the Cyclones’ AD for 20 years, the longest anyone has served in that role. The longest-tenured directors in school history are George Veenker (1932-45), Louis Menze (1945-58), Samuel Beyer (1903-14) and Lou McCullough (1971-82).

“I am very grateful to Dr. Leath for providing me the opportunity to continue in a role that I absolutely cherish,” Pollard said. “The Iowa State community has been a terrific home for our family and this extension means we can keep building on the positive momentum that our coaches, staff and student-athletes have created. I am more excited about the future of Cyclone Athletics today than I have ever been.”