Styx, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band return to Dubuque for 2017 America's River Festival

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Styx, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Old Dominion will headline the 2017 America's River Festival.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Brandon Lay will play Thursday night in a free concert, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Friday's country night will feature William Michael Morgan, Tucker Beathard, and Old Dominion on the main stage, while Zero 2 Sixty opens and closes the night on the regional stage.

Saturday's rock lineup includes Little River Band, The Guess Who and Styx.

The Tappening beer event will also be Saturday, from 12-4 p.m. for VIP, and 1-4 for general admission tickets.

More information can be found at http://americasriverfestival.com/.

