Trial for Waterloo police lieutenant underway

Trial is underway for Lieutenant Corbin Payne of the Waterloo Police Department, who is facing a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Lieutenant Payne has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.

According to police reports, it all surrounds an incident on June 12 with a delivery driver from East China restaurant. Payne accused that driver, Robert Carlisle, Jr of speeding and cutting him off. Payne, was sitting in the passenger side of the car, as his wife was driving. Payne was off-duty at the time.

Payne is accused of following Carlisle into the Kimball Ridge Shopping Center, pounding on Carlisle's car and at some point, grabbing Carlisle by the Neck. Carlisle reportedly had marks on his body and neck.

Attorneys presented their opening statements today in court, giving different accounts as to what exactly happened in the moments before that alleged assault.

Carlisle maintaining his story, says he didn't believe his driving was a cause for concern.

In court, attorneys looked at multiple maps showing the intersection of Prospect Boulevard and Ridgeway Ave, where the alleged road rage started, before it transpired into the parking lot.

Robert Carlisle Jr. took the stand to give his account of what happened, claiming Payne pulled him out of his vehicle and began to assault him. He also claims he smelled alcohol on Payne, although he was not the driver of the vehicle at the time.

Shorty after, witness Nihad Masic approached the two asking them to stop what they were doing, warning he would call the police. At that moment, Lt. Payne revealed he was a member of the Waterloo Police Department and then allegedly took off.

Carlisle and Masic say they called Waterloo police, but when they arrived they advised that since Payne was a member of the department, the Black Hawk County Sheriff's department would have to handle the incident.

Carlisle was later cross-examined by Payne's attorneys who asked him about his history of reckless and erratic driving. He disclosed that as a delivery driver of East China, he is incentivized to make more deliveries, which has caused him to speed in the past. He admitted to having a tense relationship with police officers prior to his encounter with Payne.

The first witness, Nihad Masic, was also called to the stand to testify what he saw that night.

The defense went on to point that Carlisle is looking to file a civil suit against Payne.

The trial is taking place at the Black Hawk County Courthouse and is set to continue tomorrow morning.