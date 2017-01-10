Mr. Food: Cauliflower Griddle Cakes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

These Cauliflower Griddle Cakes will trick anyone into eating their vegetables, and loving them! After all, what's not to love in these cheesy and nutritious cakes?

What You'll Need:
  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup shredded low-fat Cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
What To Do:
  1. In a large pot of boiling water, cook cauliflower and onion 10 to 15 minutes, or until fork-tender; drain.
  2. Mash cauliflower with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in cheese, bread crumbs, eggs, salt, and cayenne pepper, if desired. Form mixture into twelve 2-inch patties.
  3. In a large skillet or griddle over medium heat, heat 1 teaspoon oil. Cook patties in batches, 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until golden and set, adding remaining oil as needed. Keep warm in oven on low temperature until all batches are finished.
