Mr. Food: Cauliflower Griddle Cakes

These Cauliflower Griddle Cakes will trick anyone into eating their vegetables, and loving them! After all, what's not to love in these cheesy and nutritious cakes?

What You'll Need:

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup shredded low-fat Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

What To Do: