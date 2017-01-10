Crime reduced in Waterloo in 2016

Overall crime in Waterloo has dropped in the past seven years, according to annual statistics released by the Waterloo Police Department.

According to Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka, the 2009-2016 information is based on statistics Waterloo police submit to the Department of Justice, annually.

Serious offenses - assault, robbery, murder, theft, drug laws, etc. - dropped 2.8 percent in the year 2016, and other offenses such as disorderly conduct. trespassing, and other minor crimes - dropped 18.8 percent in 2016. Burglary was one crime that influenced the drop, falling from 771 in 2015, to 634 in 2016.

The grand total of offenses dropped 2.9 percent from 12,252 in 2015 to 11,898 in 2016.

Overall, the total number of offenses between 2009 and 2016 dropped 27 percent from 10770 in 2009 to 7918 in 2016.

You can read the yearly stats below: